Cabin Fever Lake Tour on Jan. 27th

Join Jocassee Lake Tours as they host a mid-winter cruise to the upper reaches of Lake Jocassee, where you’ll take a short trek on the Foothills Trail to the Toxaway River suspension bridge.

It is the longest bridge of its kind on the entire trail.

The Toxaway River was radically changed by a dam break over one hundred years ago, and the effects of that historic event are easily visible from the vantage point of the bridge.

Along the way you’ll be sure to see loons and other water birds, as well as the Jocassee Gorges’ only known bald eagle nests. As always, you’ll visit some of the beautiful waterfalls for which Lake Jocassee is famous.

Extra lap blankets and hot beverages will be provided by your hosts, Jocassee Lake Tours. Tickets are $45 per person, capped at 28 people.

Visit jocasseelaketours.rezgo.com for additional information.