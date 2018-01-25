Calling All Retired Expats Living in the Upstate

A new group is forming in the Upstate! If you are a retired expat living in the Upstate then this group is for you, your family members, and your significant others.

Come to the Roost at the Hyatt Hotel in Greenville, SC, and connect with fellow expats and share information about cultural events in the Upstate. The event is on January 26th from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm.

The group plans to meet for lunch and conversation every 4th Friday of the month at the Roost beginning in January. Roost offers a lovely lunch buffet for $9.95 that includes salad, soup and flatbread pizza buffet, or you can always order a la carte.

Please click here to RSVP to Sandy so that she can be sure to reserve enough seating at Roost.