Chapman Cultural Center to Host Regional Culture Counts Forum

Did you know that there are more than 1,200 arts & culture programs, studios, facilities and activities available across the Upstate?

The Culture Counts Forum being held at Chapman Cultural Center on Wednesday, January 24th, 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, promises to both unveil a new regional arts & culture assets map to highlight Upstate those cultural assets and to show how they impact area economic development.

Also highlighting the event will be a keynote address by Anthony Radich, Executive Director, Western States Arts Federation (WESTAF). He also previously served as the senior project manager for the Arts, Tourism, and Cultural Resources Committee of the National Conference of State legislatures (NCSL). On this episode of the City of Podcast podcast, the hosts are talking with Chapman Cultural Center President & CEO Jennifer Evins about the event and about the crucial role arts and cultural offerings play in the future of our city and our region. Listen below for more, and follow this link to register for the forum.

(Prepared by City of Spartanburg.)