A City With Musical Roots: The Spartanburg Music Trail

You’ve probably seen the clock tower in Morgan Square in Spartanburg, but did you know that the clock came from the Spartanburg Opera House, which originally sat where the Masonic Temple now resides?

You’ll learn countless other interesting tidbits and histories on the Spartanburg Music Trail. Local writer Sharon Purvis has published an article in Upcountry SC on the origins of the trail which has become one of Spartanburg’s hottest attractions.

The trail is a thirty-minute outdoor walking tour of the city’s incredibly robust music history. With your GPS enabled smartphone, you’ll be directed to each colorful marker to learn about the artists and hear the music that lifted them onto the national stage. You’ll also discover opportunities for side trips to further explore our musical heritage.

Visit www.UpcountrySC.org to read Sharon Purvis’s in-depth article and go to SpartanburgMusicTrail.com to begin your tour. The walking tour brochure is also available at Hub City Books, 186 West Main Street.

Excerpt by Sharon Purvis. Sharon is a freelance writer and editor who makes her home with her husband in Spartanburg, South Carolina. You can find more of her work at SharonPurvisWrites.com.