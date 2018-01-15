Details on Spartanburg’s New Digital Signage Rules

At a recent meeting, City Council approved the final reading of an ordinance allowing limited use of LED digital for city businesses and institutions.

Under the new rules, only “monument” signs no taller than 6 ft. would be allowed to contain digital signage, and no more than 30 percent of a sign could feature lighted digital messaging. Other requirements include:

– Messages must remain static for 15 seconds

– Signs which incorporate electronic message boards must have an element of landscaping at the base of the sign included as part of the sign permit package and installation;

– The sign may not display messages from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

– An electronic message board sign illumination shall not exceed 0.3 foot-candles over ambient lighting condition

– In order to minimize light trespass on abutting and nearby residential property, illumination measured at the nearest residential structure or rear yard setback line shall not exceed the moon’s potential ambient illumination of 0.1 foot-candle;

– The leading edge of the sign shall be a minimum of 100’ from any single-family residential property line

What does all that mean? How did City staff go about crafting the ordinance? Are we going to be inundated with calls from residents complaining that the church next door has a sign blasting light from a thousand suns into their bedroom windows (probably not)? Check out this week’s Podcast with City Senior Planner, Natalia Rosario to find out.

(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)