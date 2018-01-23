So far it’s been a really fun winter on Beech Mountain. Our friends at Beech Mountain Resort have added a sweet snowtubing park in the resort village.

It has super long runs so your tail flows in the breeze as you glide along the snow, plus there’s a cool Magic Carpet to get you back to the top.

Snowtubing is located adjacent to the ice skating rink. You can buy tickets for both of those activities at the same place, and a ski lift ticket is not required to go tubing or skating.

The ski resort village is at its best when it’s bustling with happy people, and that should be the case this winter. In addition to tubing and skating, folks can buy cool Beech Mountain Resort souvenirs at the gift shop, sample tasty craft beers at the brewery, or eat and watch sports at the newly-remodeled Beech Tree Bar & Grille.

Out on the mountain, there are a bunch of new snow guns to make the white stuff when Mother Nature isn’t.

Beech Mountain Resort also spent a lot of time during the offseason installing new electrical systems and mechanical upgrades on the two main chairlifts.

Hope to see you in the resort village or on the slopes!

For complete information on skiing and snowboarding at Beech Mountain Resort, visit www.beechmountainresort.com or call (800) 438-2093.

(Article written by www.beechmtn.com.)