Grupo Antolin Establishing Three Separate Facilities in Spartanburg County; $50 Million Investment and 150 New Jobs Expected

Grupo Antolin, a designer and manufacturer of components for the automotive industry, is launching new operations in Spartanburg County by establishing three separate facilities.

The $50 million investment is expected to create more than 150 new jobs over the next five years.

Grupo Antolin offers high-value-added solutions for vehicle interiors, including overhead systems, doors, lighting, cockpits and interior trim. Headquartered in Spain, Grupo Antolin is an international automotive supplier with 149 plants in 26 countries.

With three different locations across Spartanburg County, the company’s new operations will manufacture doors and hard trim for several automotive firms. Hiring for the new positions is currently underway, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.