A History of Downtown Spartanburg, Part 2

As promised, here’s part two of the conversation with two of the most knowledgeable local historians around, Brad Steinecke, Assistant Director of Local History at the Spartanburg County Public Library, and Phillip Stone, Archivist at Wofford College.

The City of Spartanburg podcast is taking this moment, at the end of one of the biggest years for development that Downtown Spartanburg has ever seen, to try to contextualize this current moment in our urban core’s history. The conversation begins by taking a look at how we got here, starting with the construction of Spartanburg’s first county courthouse and ending with a discussion about the current state of downtown.

This being the second episode of this two-part journey, be sure to check out part one of the discussion by following this link. Listen below for more!

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Prepared by City of Spartanburg.)