Inspiration for a Healthy New Year

Make 2018 your healthiest year yet! Find ways to boost your health, fitness, and well-being, and be an inspiration to others!
Learn how you can live a safer and healthier life:
- Find health resources to help you achieve your New Year’s goals.
- Protect yourself from injury or disease by wearing a helmet, sunscreen, or insect repellent when necessary.
- Make an appointment for a check-up, vaccination, or screening.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water to prevent the spread of infection and illness. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Learn health tips that take 5 minutes or less.
Healthy You
- Make healthy food choices. Grab a healthy snack such as fruit, nuts, or low-fat cheese.
- Be active to improve overall health. Try simple things such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Be active for at least 2½ hours a week. Children and adolescents should get at least 1 hour of physical activity each day.
- Be smokefree. If you are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569 for Spanish speakers) for free resources, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to other resources where you live. Need inspiration? Check out these videos from the Tips From Former Smokers campaign.
- Get enough sleep. Remember that sleep is a necessity, not a luxury.
- If you don’t already have insurance, get coverage at the Health Insurance Marketplace.
Healthy Family
- Learn how to be healthy before, during, and after pregnancy.
- Reduce auto-related injuries by using seat belts, child safety seats, and booster seats that are appropriate for your child’s age and weight.
- Learn positive parenting tips to keep teens safe on the road.
- Develop and enforce rules about acceptable and safe behaviors using electronic media.
- Lower the risk of foodborne illness as you prepare meals for your family.
- Gather and share family health history.
- Get pets vaccinated and keep pets healthy.