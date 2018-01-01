Spartanburg.com News

Inspiration for a Healthy New Year

Posted on Monday, January 1, 2018

Make 2018 your healthiest year yet! Find ways to boost your health, fitness, and well-being, and be an inspiration to others!

Learn how you can live a safer and healthier life:

Healthy You

  • Make healthy food choices. Grab a healthy snack such as fruit, nuts, or low-fat cheese.
  • Be active to improve overall health. Try simple things such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator. Be active for at least 2½ hours a week. Children and adolescents should get at least 1 hour of physical activity each day.
  • Be smokefree. If you are ready to quit, call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669) or 1-855-DÉJELO-YA (1-855-335-3569 for Spanish speakers) for free resources, including free quit coaching, a free quit plan, free educational materials, and referrals to other resources where you live. Need inspiration? Check out these videos from the Tips From Former Smokers campaign.
  • Get enough sleep. Remember that sleep is a necessity, not a luxury.
  • If you don’t already have insurance, get coverage at the Health Insurance Marketplace.

Healthy Family