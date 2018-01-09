The Milliken Art Gallery Presents Exhibition by Hannah Skoonberg

Hannah Skoonberg’s solo exhibition will be on view in The Milliken Art Gallery through February 1st. Skoonberg describes her work as revolving “around ideas related to landscape. Landscapes that we create and landscapes that we inhabit.”

She continues, “… That intersection between artificial, man-made landscape and wild natural landscape becomes a place of emotional significance.” Skoonberg grew up in Georgia and the landscape of the south made a lasting impression on her work. She received her BFA in printmaking at the University of Georgia and her MFA in Printmaking at the University of Tennessee. Currently, she teaches print at the Santa Rosa Junior College in California.

The exhibition will run from January 11 – February 1, 2018. Skoonberg will present a Gallery Talk on January 11th at 6:00 pm followed by a reception from 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm.

The exhibition is located in the Milliken Art Gallery and is free of charge. Gallery hours are Sunday – Thursday, 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm. The Gallery is closed during school holidays.