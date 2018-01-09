The Peace Center Presents Educational Shows Jan. 10-12

The Peace Center’s Gunter Center will host several performances of two educational shows beginning January 10th. The shows are recommended for children in pre-kindergarten through second grade.

Little Nutbrown Hare loves Big Nutbrown Hare as far as he can reach and as high as he can hop. But Big Nutbrown Hare loves him as far as his long arms can reach and as high as his strong legs can hop. And so it continues… Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia adapts Guess How Much I Love You, the award-winning classic from author Sam McBratney and illustrator Anita Jeram.

In I Love My Little Storybook, an eager little bunny lies on the grass, opens his book, and within moments, the story he’s reading comes alive in fascinating detail. From illustrator Anita Jeram comes this endearing celebration of the joy of reading.

The study guide is available online at www.peacecenter.org.

Tickets are $10 and performances are January 10th through January 12th. Visit peacecenter.org for additional information.