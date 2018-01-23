Poetry Reading by Jessica Jacobs on Jan. 24th

The Creative Writing Program at Converse College will host a reading by the poet Jessica Jacobs, the 2018 Sara Lura Mathews Self Distinguished Writer in Residence, on January 24th.

Jessica Jacobs is the author of Pelvis with Distance, winner of the New Mexico Book Award in Poetry and a finalist for the Lambda Literary Award. Her chapbook In Whatever Light Left to Us was published by Sibling Rivalry Press, and her second full-length collection Take Me with You, Wherever You’re Going is forthcoming from Four Way Books in 2019. Her poetry, essays, and fiction have appeared or are forthcoming in publications including Orion, The Missouri Review, Alaska Quarterly Review, The Oxford American, and the Academy of American Poets’ Poem-a-Day series. An avid long-distance runner, Jessica has worked as a rock climbing instructor, bartender, editor, and professor, and is now the Associate Editor of the Beloit Poetry Journal. She lives in Asheville, North Carolina, with her wife, the poet Nickole Brown.

A reception for Jacobs will begin at 7:30 pm outside the Bain Room. Guests are welcome to come enjoy light refreshments before the 8:00 pm reading.

Visit www.converse.edu for additional information.