Proud Mary Theatre Company Announces Second MainStage Show

The award-winning Proud Mary Theatre Company, South Carolina’s first and only theatre company devoted exclusively to LGBTQ+ stories and voices, is proud to announce its second MainStage show.

Performances of “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche” take place February 1-11 at Converse College in Spartanburg. Join the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein for their annual quiche breakfast in this hysterical Off-Off-Broadway comedy hit that nabbed the top prize at the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival!

Directed by Kate Roark, who helmed last year’s smash “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at Spartanburg Little Theatre, this all-female production is set in 1956 as the widows conduct their board meeting and decide whose egg concoction will be crowned Best Quiche. But will the sisters be able to keep their cool when Communists and nuclear war threaten their idyllic town?

This play stars Caroline Davis, Brook Nelson, Taylor Davidson, Micah Miller and Paige Vasel as the widows. In addition to Ms. Roark, the all-female production team includes Stage Manager and Props Mistress Katherine Rausch, Scenic Designer Catlin Conneely, Costume Designer Brook Nelson, Lighting Designer Cassandra Scott and Sound Designer Gem Taylor.

“When I first learned of this play at a fringe theatre in Asheville, I knew we had to include it in our first season,” said Proud Mary Artistic Director Sandy Staggs. “There are not many lesbian plays out there, and though this work was actually written by two men, I feel they captured the comedy and the absurdist 1950s set-up with an astute feminine sensibility.”

“And ‘5 Lesbians’ is so funny, with each act exponentially nuttier than the last,” he added. “And, surprisingly, it’s a very clean and wholesome show fit for the entire family (mature 10 year olds and up).”

“Working with an all-female cast and design team on this hilarious play is a profoundly special experience for all of us,” director Kate Roark said about the production. “The actors are riotously funny and heartwarming. We promise an evening of laughter, love, and lesbians – you don’t want to miss this!”

Proud Mary Theatre Company’s debut production of “I Am My Own Wife” recently won the top prize at the South Carolina Theatre Association’s Community Theatre Festival. The play also garnered Best Actor for star Dave LaPage, Best Director for Robert Fuson and Best Scenic Design and Sound Design for Staggs.

Proud Mary is now fundraising to take this show to the Southeastern Theatre Conference in March in Mobile, Alabama and compete with 9 other southern states.

Visit www.proudmarytheatre.com for additional information.