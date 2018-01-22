Shen Yun at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 23rd

There was a time when the world was full of magic and splendor, and all on Earth existed in harmony with Heaven. You could see it in the arts, feel it in the air, and hear it in the beat of a drum.

This was a land of heroes and sages, dragons and phoenixes, emperors and immortals. Known today as China, this place was once called “the Land of the Divine.”

What if you could journey back and visit this lost paradise?

Shen Yun brings the profound spirit of this lost civilization to life on stage with unrivaled artistic mastery. Every dance movement, every musical note, makes this a stunning visual and emotional experience you won’t find anywhere else. Banned in communist China today, the non-profit Shen Yun is dedicated to reviving 5,000 years of divinely inspired civilization.

See for yourself why Shen Yun is leaving millions around the world in awe.

Shen Yun takes the stage at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium on Jan. 23rd at 7:30 pm.

Visit www.crowdpleaser.com for additional information.