South Carolina FIRST LEGO League West State Championship on Jan. 27th

Join us at Riverside High School in Greer for the FIRST LEGO League Hydro Dynamics season presented in South Carolina by Atlas Technologies, Inc.

All South Carolina FIRST LEGO League events are open to the public and free to attend. Everyone is welcome to explore the tournament pits where teams display their research projects and demonstrate their core values. Spectators are sure to enjoy the thrill and excitement of the Robot Game where teams compete to score the highest points using LEGO built robots to solve intricate missions. It’s sure to be a fun filled day!

Below is the general tournament schedule. Times are subject to change but they should be near the below stated times. Teams will receive a detailed schedule a few days prior to the event.

The Robot Game is free and open to the public. Practice rounds begin at 8:30 am with the official Robot Game rounds beginning at 12:45 pm shortly following the opening ceremonies. The judging portion of the event is closed to the public. In fact, only team members, coaches and the historian will be allowed into the judging section of the tournament. Thank you for respecting this policy. Please remember to respect the team only areas: the competition floor area (the area where teams queue and compete) and the judging area.

The event takes place at Riverside High School on January 27th from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm. The high school is located at 794 Hammett Bridge Road, Greer, SC 29650.

Visit scrobotics.org for additional information.