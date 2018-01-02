Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble to Present “Let it Swing!” Concert

The Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble, an 18-piece big band, will present an evening of Christmas jazz on Thursday, January 4th, at 7:30 pm in the Readiness Center located on the campus of USC Upstate.

Admission is free; Happy Late Christmas!

The highlight of the show will be the premier Spartanburg performance of the Duke Ellington Orchestra’s jazz rendition of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker ballet. Adapted and arranged in 1960 by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, the suite takes the familiar tunes from the Tchaikovsky ballet and blends them with the classic Ellington sound. The result is songs with names like “Toot Toot Tootie Toot” and “Dance of the Floreadores”.

WSPA news anchor Diane Lee will join Spartanburg Jazz Ensemble’s Darin Dotson in holiday vocal favorites. And of course, band leader Tom Wright will be on hand for some high octane Alto Solos!