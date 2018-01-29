Super, Blue Blood Moon Will Leave Spectators in Awe

It’s the Moon’s turn to shine, coming on the heels of the solar eclipse last August. Serendipity strikes on Wednesday, Jan. 31st, as a total lunar eclipse will happen at the same time as a supermoon and a blue Moon.

This lunar trifecta is the first of its kind in thirty-five years and will not occur again until 2037.

The Jan. 31st full moon is special for three reasons: it’s the third in a series of “supermoons,” when the Moon is closer to Earth in its orbit — known as perigee — and about 14 percent brighter than usual. It’s also the second full moon of the month, commonly known as a “blue moon.” The super blue moon will pass through Earth’s shadow to give viewers in the right location a total lunar eclipse. While the Moon is in the Earth’s shadow it will take on a reddish tint, known as a “blood moon.”

People around the world will experience a bigger and brighter Moon caused by the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit. Viewers in the central and western U.S., Australia, New Zealand and Eastern Asia will get the added bonus of seeing a lunar eclipse – giving the Moon a copper glow.

(Written by NASA.)