West Main Artists Co-op Hosts Solo Exhibition by Ludovic Nkoth

Visual artist Ludovic Nkoth explores his African heritage in the solo exhibition Roots at West Main Artists Co-op in Spartanburg. It is on view through Jan. 28th, 2018.

The reception will be Thursday, Jan. 18th, 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm during the city’s monthly ArtWalk. His mostly acrylic-on-canvas work can be seen at no charge in the agency’s large “Venue” gallery Tuesday – Friday 10:00 am to 6:00 pm; and Saturday, 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

About fourteen pieces of art will be in the month-long exhibit, and most of it will be very colorful and abstract images of people on textured backgrounds. His painting style often uses many different bright colors combined with dark shadows to achieve a sense of isolated diversity. His style consists of depicting energy and emotion through color choices; creating expressive art, to stimulate the viewer’s mind, compelling him/her to interact with the piece.

The larger works (48 by 60 inches) sell for $3,000, and the smaller pieces (30 by 40 inches) sell for $1,000. A series of masks (12 by 22 inches) will sell for $200 each.

Nkoth received his bachelor’s degree in art education/art history in 2017 from the University of South Carolina Upstate. Among his awards are the 2014 Scholastic National Award and top prize in the University’s art competition in 2015. His work has been exhibited in Charlotte, NC; Spartanburg Library; Atlanta; Spartanburg Art Museum; Tryon, NC; Spartanburg Community College; and Citizens and Southern National Bank in Hilton Head. His website is Lnkoth.com, which has a preview of Roots.

Visit westmainartists.org for additional information.