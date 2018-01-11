Zylö Therapeutics Locating New Operations in Upstate

Zylö Therapeutics, a developer of state-of-the-art technology for the pharmaceutical industry, is locating new operations in Greenville County. The company is expected to create 30 new jobs.

Zylö Therapeutics has developed an innovative sustained-release drug-delivery system that delivers traditionally hard-to-deliver therapeutic agents through topical administration. With more than 10 years of research and development, the second generation of this technology continues to improve, providing 24-hour sustained release of a variety of agents, including nitric oxide, curcumin, lidocaine and more.

Zylö Therapeutics is headquartered at the NEXT on Main facility at 101 North Main Street in Greenville, S.C. NEXT is a program of the Greenville Chamber of Commerce that currently supports more than 100 knowledge-based companies in Upstate South Carolina.

Zylö Therapeutics’ operations will soon include a lab facility, where formulation and product development work will be performed. Those interested in joining the Zylö Therapeutics team should visit www.zylotherapeutics.com for more information.