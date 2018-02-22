The 2018 Sparty’s Ball on April 20th

Put on your dancing shoes as the University of South Carolina Upstate welcomes The Entertainers to campus for the 2018 Sparty’s Ball and Auction to benefit the Athletics Department on Friday, April 20th.

Sparty’s Ball and Auction will be held from 6:30 – 11 p.m. at the Eddie and Ann Payne Arena within the G.B. Hodge Center. This fun and exciting evening will be filled with great food, beverages and live music in the company of our coaches and student-athletes. Proceeds from the event will provide transformational opportunities for USC Upstate student-athletes in their pursuit of a top-tier education and competitive success.

The Entertainers were founded in 1980 and scored their first regional smash hit with “Living For The Summer.” This song helped propel the group to the forefront of beach music which led to their playing the finest clubs along the grand strand of Myrtle Beach and corporate conventions, weddings and festivals from Washington, D.C., to Naples, Fla. While staying true to their R&B and beach music roots, the group also satisfies the most diverse audiences by playing selections from the latest hip hop to classic rock and roll.

Sponsor tables of eight (8) are $1,000, and individual seats are $75. To reserve your seats today, contact the U Club at [email protected] or 864-503-5144.