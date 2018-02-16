The 2018 Upstate Heart Ball on Feb. 17th

A premier society event in the Upstate Region, the Heart Ball is an elegant, black-tie celebration of the life-saving work of the American Heart Association.

The event brings together more than a thousand of the region’s most prominent medical, corporate, and community leaders. The evening includes heart and stroke survivor celebrations, dinner, dancing, live band and over $160,000 in live and silent auctions. With over $1,000,0000 raised in 2017 the Upstate Heart Ball is the TOP Heart Ball in South Carolina.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System serves as the Upstate Life is Why Sponsor for this event and Greenville Health System is this year’s Heart Society Platform Sponsor.

The 2018 Upstate Heart Ball takes place on Saturday, February 17th, at the TD Convention Center. Visit ahagreenvillesc.ejoinme.org for additional information.

(Photo by Ernest Rawlins Photography.)