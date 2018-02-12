Join Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System at First Presbyterian Church for a heart-healthy meal and learn more about your health from their experts in cardiovascular care.

The annual Red Shoe Luncheon is an event to hear about the new and innovative heart procedures offered at Spartanburg Medical Center. Learn how these new procedures change the future of heart care from Bob Brown, Director of Outpatient Cardiology.

Don’t forget to wear your red shoes as we kick up our heels for heart health!

The event is scheduled for Monday, February 12th, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church’s Fogartie Hall. Come early to visit Spartanburg Regional department tables beginning at 11:00am. The doors to the dining room will open at 12:00 pm.

The event is free, but space is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information, please call the Joe R. Utley Heart Resource Center at (864) 560-8185.

Visit www.spartanburgregional.com for additional information.