Bluegrass Spartanburg Presents Della Mae

Bluegrass Spartanburg presents an evening with Della Mae on February 2nd as part of its series which brings to Spartanburg a total of four bluegrass concerts per season.

Della Mae expands upon the musical achievements of the group’s widely acclaimed, Grammy-nominated 2013 breakthrough album “This World Oft Can Be,” which established the multi-talented female combo as a potent musical force.

With a sensitive yet assertive approach that’s steeped in tradition yet firmly rooted in the present, the four versatile instrumentalist/vocalists draw from a bottomless well of rootsy influences to create vibrantly original music that conveys the band’s expansive musical vision with timeless lyrical truths and an unmistakably contemporary sensibility that places them alongside such roots-conscious young acts as the Avett Brothers, Punch Brothers, the Lumineers, and Hurray for the Riff Raff.

Tickets are $30 per person and the performance takes place at Chapman Cultural Center. Visit bluegrassspartanburg.com for additional information.