City Council Approves Demolition of Cammie Clagett Apartment Units

Spartanburg City Council took a major step toward a future transformation for the city’s Highland neighborhood at their recent meeting.

A demolition contract for all 110 remaining units of the dilapidated former Cammie Clagett public housing apartment complex was approved 7-0. Webb Harrell Construction Services was the project low bidder at $765,300.

Funding for the demolition, which includes asbestos abatement for 42 units, comes from the South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority, and demolition is expected to be complete before July. After demolition, a neighborhood transformation plan to revitalize Highland is to be developed with local residents and stakeholders. For more from the City Council meeting see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.





