Clemson Announces Workshop for Foodies Who Want to Safely Sell Food

Foodies who have a recipe that’s all the rave and who are considering safely producing and selling food can get the help they need from the Clemson Cooperative Extension Service.

Clemson Extension’s Food2Market program will offer an eight-week online food safety class Feb. 22nd to April 17th. The course culminates with an in-person workshop on April 19th at the Phillips Market Center, 117 Ballard Court West, Columbia. The cost is $175. To register, go to bit.ly/FoodSafetyWorkshop or contact Adair Hoover at 864-656-9986 or Kimberly Baker at 864-646-2139.

“The Food2Market program is perfect for anyone who has a great idea about a food product they want to sell, as well as those just beginning or already established in the marketplace,” said Hoover, a Clemson Extension food safety agent. “This workshop is designed for entrepreneurs who wish to learn more about producing safe food products for sale in the marketplace.”

A wide variety of topics will be covered relating to the preparation and processing of value-added food products including:

State and federal regulations of food products,

What an approved facility is,

Food safety planning,

Product testing,

Nutrition labeling,

Food processing 101,

Food packaging,

Documents and recordkeeping,

Traceability and recall and

Resources for business planning, and more.

Anyone who requires special accommodations because of a disability is asked to notify Hoover or Baker 10 days prior to when the course begins.