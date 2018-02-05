Commercial Real Estate Markets Focus of Wells Fargo Speaker Series

The George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics at the University of South Carolina Upstate welcomes Katherine Pancak on Feb. 22nd.

Katherine Pancak is a professor in-residence of finance and real estate at the University of Connecticut School of Business, and will take part in the university’s Wells Fargo Speaker Series on Thursday, Feb. 22nd.

Pancak’s presentation, entitled “Commercial Real Estate Markets: Where are We Now, Where are We Headed?” takes place from 12:00 pm to 12:55 pm in the BMW Classroom at The George, 160 E. Saint John St. in downtown Spartanburg. Tickets are $12 (includes a boxed lunch) and must be purchased in advance at www.uscupstate.edu/wellsfargo.

Pancak teaches undergraduate and graduate courses in real estate and ﬁnance, and conducts research on a variety of real estate topics. She has been published in numerous real estate journals, including Real Estate Economics, Journal of Real Estate Research, Journal of Real Estate Finance and Economics, Journal of Housing Research, and Real Estate Law Journal, and is the author of “Connecticut Real Estate: Law and Practice.” In 2008, she was named national Educator of the Year by the Real Estate Educators Association, was designated one of the Top 100 Most Inﬂuential Real Estate Leaders by Inman News in 2013, and in 2015 was honored by the Center for Real Estate for 25 years of distinguished service.

For more information, please contact Philomena Raines at (864) 503-5593.