Delicious Reads on March 18th

Please join the Hub City Writers Project for an afternoon of lively conversation about books with eighteen extraordinary American authors while enjoying delectable desserts and libations at the new Marriott AC hotel in downtown Spartanburg.

Guests will have a unique opportunity to chat with a variety writers about their work–and all things literary–in a relaxed, elegant setting. This “move-able feast” costs $50.00 and $40.00 for Hub City members. Registration is limited to 120.

Find a list of participating authors at www.deliciousreads.org/authors/. A few of the authors include Xhenet Aliu, author of Brass; Jared Yates Sexton, author of The People Are Going to Rise Like The Waters Upon Your Share; and Troy Bell, author of Pure Heart; and Leesa Cross-Smith, author of Whiskey & Ribbons.

The event is sponsored by Hub City Writers Project, City of Spartanburg, Valerie & Bill Barnet, and the Johnson Family of Companies