Draw and Paint Landscapes In Watercolor With Betsy Skipper

This class is designed for the beginner and will have each student painting the same subject with detailed step-by-step instructions demonstrated by the instructor.

The class, taking place at Union County Community Arts Council on Feb. 13th, will focus on drawing four common compositional formats in landscapes and painting landscape elements such as skies, trees, fields, water, etc.

Betsy Skipper, the instructor, does landscape, still life and floral paintings in watercolor. She also does paintings of churches and makes prints and note cards for resale by the church.

If you would like to take the class, call Amber Ivey, Union County Community Arts Council Coordinator at 429-2817. Visit unionarts.org for additional information.

The Union County Community Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to lead, cultivate, and promote the arts as an essential component of community life and education. We believe that by creating and supporting opportunities for Union County residents to create, perform, or attend arts activities, we are enhancing the education and quality of life aspects of our community members.