An Evening With Gordon Lightfoot on Feb. 24th

Legendary balladeer Gordon Lightfoot is coming your way on February 24th. Lightfoot weaves tales of love and longing in eloquent musical masterpieces that have become enduring standards.

His poetic journeys have been told with such timeless, thought-provoking songs as “If You Could Read My Mind”, “Sundown”, “Early Morning Rain”, “Carefree Highway”, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”, “Canadian Railroad Trilogy” and many more.

Combined with his rich, warm voice and nimble guitar technique, Lightfoot’s songwriting talent has led him from the 1960’s coffeehouse scene in his native Canada to pop chart hits with his ground-breaking multi-platinum albums and accolades that range from five Grammy® nominations to 17 Canadian Juno Awards.

The performance is scheduled for 8:00 pm on February 24th at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. Tickets start at $52. Visit www.crowdpleaser.com for additional information.

