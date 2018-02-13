An Evening of Love Songs on Feb. 13th

Spartanburg Methodist College welcomes Sarah Jane Gibbs, Katie Jo O’Neal and Mildred Roche for An Evening of Love Songs on February 13th.

This is the second year that Gibbs, soprano, will perform on campus. This year, she will be accompanied by Katie Jo O’Neal, mezzo-soprano, and Mildred Roche on piano. The trio will perform a combination of English art songs, musical theater and jazz music that all focuses on love.

“In honor of Valentine’s Day, we thought it would be appropriate to move through all of the motions of love, even the trials and tribulations,” says Gibbs. “The event will begin and end light hearted with a roller coaster of emotions throughout.”

Gibbs attended SMC before transferring to Converse College, where she completed her bachelor’s degree and is now a graduate student in the music program. While at Converse, Gibbs has been featured in operatic and musical theater productions, including Gretel in Hansel and Gretel, Vivienne in Legally Blonde the Musical, Canta Nuova in Impressario as well as the opportunity to be a part of many recitals and other performances. She is currently playing the role of Nellie in Converse Opera Theater’s Summer and Smoke.

This event will be held in Gibbs auditorium on the campus of Spartanburg Methodist College. It is free and open to the public. Visit www.facebook.com for additional information.