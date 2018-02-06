Greenville Zoo Welcomes Baby Giraffe

The Greenville Zoo recently welcomed a healthy baby Masai giraffe to the world. You can monitor the baby’s progress via GiraffeCam!

“The birth went off without a hitch and the Greenville Zoo was once again able to share this special event with EarthCam viewers around the world,” said Greenville Zoo Administrator Jeff Bullock. “We hope that this exposure will help people connect with giraffes, want to learn more about them and help us support giraffe conservation efforts in the wild and in accredited zoos across the nation.”

Since the zoo is closed for maintenance this week, zoo officials have decided to allow the public to continue submitting male and female baby names online until Thursday, February 11th, at 12:00 pm. Visit www.eventbrite.com to submit names online and go to the green GET TICKETS link to start the submission. Once the contest closes, zookeepers will select a favorite from the submitted names.

Zoo officials are planning to hold a news conference on Friday, February 12th, to introduce the calf, and announce its name, as well as its sex and vital statistics.

In the meantime, the public can follow the calf’s progress via the Giraffe Cam at www.greenvillezoofoundation.org and the Greenville Zoo’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com.