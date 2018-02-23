Hulsey Mccormick & Wallace Announces Expansion Into Downtown Spartanburg

Hulsey Mccormick & Wallace specializes in high performance, cost-efficient civil and environmental engineering solutions for clients throughout the Southeast.

Spartanburg will be the company’s third location, with offices currently operating near Greenville, S.C. and in Hickory, N.C.

“We have the upmost confidence in Spartanburg,” said Wes Hulsey, CEO of HMW. “The City and County leaders, Chamber of Commerce, public utility providers and private developers investing in the community make Spartanburg a great place to do business. We share in the OneSpartanburg vision, as HMW pursues its vision to be the Southeastern leader in client and employee loyalty and satisfaction.”

The firm takes pride in the ongoing relationships it has built with clients in both the public and private sectors. Its goal is simple: to provide cost benefit solutions and a seamless follow-through in every phase of the project. “This addition will allow us to better serve our clients,” Hulsey stated.

“HMW’s move into the Spartanburg market shows that there is a need and opportunity for their services to be provided to local businesses and government agencies,” said Tim Satterfield, the Coldwell Banker Commercial Caine broker who represented HMW in the site selection process.

The announcement will result in up to eight new jobs in Downtown Spartanburg. “We are starting to see more highly skilled professionals look at the Spartanburg market, and HMW is a reflection of that,” Satterfield shared.

Spartanburg’s new Downtown Development Partnership (DDP), an entity launched through the OneSpartanburg initiative, assisted HMW with the selection process. “We are seeing the business community take note of Spartanburg’s momentum,” said Jansen Tidmore, executive vice president of DDP. “They understand that now is the time to invest in Downtown Spartanburg.”

(Written by Jansen Tidmore of the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce.)