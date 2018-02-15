JCBE Students Providing Tax Assistance Through United Way’s VITA Program

Thirty-eight students at USC Upstate’s George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics are once again providing tax assistance to filers with a total household income of $65,000 or less.

Each year interested students participate in training through the United Way of the Piedmont’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and become certified Internal Revenue Service tax preparers.

The service is provided free of charge and provides an opportunity for students to obtain course credit, as well as gain hands-on experience.

Michael Wooten advises students in the program, but said the students really manage everything.

“This year we have 14 students who are working toward course credit, while the rest are participating truly as volunteers.”

Wooten said that since the program’s inception, students have returned $950,000 back to the local economy. He expects they will break the million-dollar barrier with the next month.

To make an appointment to have your taxes prepared, call 864-582-2975 to make an appointment.

Be sure to check this list for items to bring with you!