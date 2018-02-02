Paul Thomas Reading From Trumplandia on March 21st

Join Hub City Bookshop at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, March 21st, for a reading and signing with local professor Paul Thomas to promote his latest book, Trumplandia: Unmasking Post-Truth America.

In unprecedented times when American values are at stake, Paul Thomas provides a moral compass for so many of the people who expected the first woman to become President of the United States. Thomas argues that this assumption grossly underestimated the rise of Donald Trump, which was an inevitable culmination of who the U.S. truly is as a people.

In a series of brilliantly written essays, Trumplandia examines how a reality TV star as president represents post-truth America as a failed democracy and as a country still deeply poisoned by racism, classism, sexism, and xenophobia. Running throughout as well is an implicit question: How can we resist Trumplandia and truly become a democracy?

Paul Thomas is a recipient of NCTE’s George Orwell Award and author of Beware The Roadbuilders: Literature As Resistance; Trumplandia: Unmasking Post-Truth America; and contributing author to United We Stand Divided We Fall: Opposing Trump’s Agenda – Essays on Protest and Resistance. He engages the public in the most profound and controversial topics of our day, exposing the terrifying truths of the times in which we live.

Visit hubcity.org for additional information.