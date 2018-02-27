Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SC Future Makers Announce Workforce Partnership

The Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and SC Future Makers have announced a partnership to engage the business community in workforce development and talent retention of area students.

Created by the South Carolina Manufacturers Alliance in 2016, SC Future Makers is a workforce initiative with the mission to connect emerging talent to opportunities in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics). Utilizing the STEM Premier platform, SC Future Makers empowers students throughout South Carolina to create personal digital portfolios, and connect with colleges and companies. Since the debut of SC Future Makers, more than 6,000 Spartanburg County high school students have created personal digital portfolios.

The Spartanburg Chamber and SC Future Makers will work with Spartanburg area businesses to create public profiles that are designed to showcase employment opportunities to students, teachers and parents. This provides a centralized platform for companies of all sizes and resources to raise awareness of their business functions and company culture, highlight opportunities such as internships or apprenticeships, outline career areas that are in high demand, and provide next step information for employment applications and opportunities. There is no cost to companies to create profiles.

“This initiative aligns with one of the talent recommendations of OneSpartanburg – to create programs that introduce children to college and career opportunities from a young age,” states Allen Smith, president/CEO at Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce. “Developing, attracting and retaining talent remains the number one challenge for the business community in Spartanburg. I am confident that this strategic partnership with SC Future Makers will offer another meaningful workforce solution.”

“Strengthening collaboration between the education and business communities is an important step in the long-term strategy of connecting emerging talent to meaningful career opportunities. We are excited to partner with the Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce and to continue to build upon the relationships with local businesses and schools,” said Sidney Locke, Director of Strategic Marketing for Sage Automotive Interiors and Chairman of SC Future Makers. “It is only with business engagement that we will continue to develop and maintain top talent in South Carolina” adds Locke.

(Written by John Kimbrell.)