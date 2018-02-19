An Online Guide to Spartanburg, SC
Spartanburg.com News

Spartanburg Art Museum Shows Cai Guo-Qiang Film on Feb. 22nd

Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-qiang features Sky Ladder, a work by Cai using gunpowder.

Join Spartanburg Art Museum for its art movie series on the last Thursday of each month in February, March, June, July, and August. The films and documentaries shown are family-friendly and free!

Films begin at 7:00 pm after a brief introduction by a member of the Spartanburg Art Museum Curatorial Staff. Stick around after the show for a Q&A and discussion!

Chinese artist Cai Guo-Qiang is known for highly-publicized public spectacles that fill the sky with shimmering fireworks or colorful smoke. A new documentary film on the artist, ‘Sky Ladder: The Art of Cai Guo-Qiang,’ released on October 14th, goes in a slightly different direction. It is based on piece carried out in secret in a small Chinese fishing village under cover of night.

Perhaps Cai‘s most compelling, personal work yet, Sky Ladder is a 1,650-foot-tall ladder, held aloft by a giant balloon and rigged with explosives. As the massive sculpture ignites, it creates a fiery vision that miraculously ascends to the heavens.

