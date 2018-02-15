Spartanburg City Council Welcomes New District 3 Member

Spartanburg City Council welcomed its newest member on Monday as Ruth Littlejohn was sworn in for the District 3 seat, which includes much of the city’s south side.

Littlejohn was unopposed for the seat after former District 3 Council member Rosalyn Henderson Myers resigned after winning the state House District 31 seat. Council member Littlejohn will serve the remainder of that term. The seat will be up for election again in 2019.

Also at Monday’s meeting, Council voted 7-0 to approve a $10.2 million contract with Hinkle Construction Services for phase III of a runway extension at the Downtown Spartanburg Memorial Airport. Work will include new utilities, grading, asphalt replacement and extension of the existing runway approximately 650 feet, which will accommodate larger aircraft to allow future growth of the airport. Funding for the project includes $9.2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration, $514,365 from the South Carolina Aeronautics Commission, and $514,365 in City funding.

For more from Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below





(Prepared by the City of Spartanburg.)