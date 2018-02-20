Spartanburg Little Theatre Presents Steel Magnolias

Spartanburg Little Theatre’s season continues with Steel Magnolias on March 9th. Performances continue through March 18th.
Please visit www.spartanburglittletheatre.com for ticket packages and additional information.
Steel Magnolias
March 9-18, 2018
Honey. It’s the 1980s. In Louisiana. At Truvy’s beauty shop — motto: “There is no such thing as natural beauty” — the women are all sass and brass. Through clouds of hairspray and over the buzz of blow dryers, six southern spitfires gather each week to gossip and support each other through thick and thin. But those bonds are about to be tested when M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby face a life-changing event. Infused with heart and humor, Steel Magnolias is a hilarious story of love, loss, and enduring friendship.
Silver Sponsor: Spartanburg Family Dentistry
Rock of Ages
July 13-22, 2018
Take a trip back to the times of big bands with big egos playing big guitar solos and sporting even bigger hair! Set in L.A.’s infamous Sunset Strip in 1987, Rock of Ages tells the story of Drew, a boy from South Detroit and Sherrie, a small-town girl, both in Los Angeles to chase their dreams of making it big and falling in love. This electrifying worldwide hit features a raucous 28 eyebrow-scorching rock hits from artists like Whitesnake, Journey, Pat Benatar, and REO Speedwagon.
**Rock of Ages can be added to your 2017-2018 Season Ticket package at a discounted rate. Check the Season Tickets page for more details.
Legally Blonde
September 8-24, 2017
The hit comedy film becomes a fresh, fun and upbeat musical that explodes on stage. Perky, blonde college student Elle Woods has her life all planned out – but when her boyfriend dumps her for someone more “serious”, Elle follows him to Harvard Law School to prove she’s capable of much more than anyone thought…Vivacious, energetic and full of catchy tunes, Legally Blonde is a musical comedy that smashes stereotypes and defies expectations. This much fun should be illegal!
Silver Sponsors: Spartanburg Family Dentistry & AC Hotels by Marriott