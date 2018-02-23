Theatre Converse Presents The Wolves

Left quad. Right quad. Lunge. A girls indoor soccer team warms up. From the safety of their suburban stretch circle, the team navigates big questions and wages tiny battles with all the vim and vigor of a pack of adolescent warriors.

The Wolves is a portrait of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness for nine American girls who just want to score some goals.

Theatre Converse is one of the first companies in the United States to produce this 2017 Pulitzer Prize finalist.

Performances are at 7:30 pm on Friday, Feb. 23rd, and Saturday, Feb. 24th. A matinee will be held on February 25th at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $10.

Please visit Converse College’s website for additional information.