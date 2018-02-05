UnWine and Dine Cooking Class on February 14th

Avoid the Valentine’s Day crowds by joining us at Monarch Café and Fresh Food Store for an awesome evening of food, drinks and music.

You will enjoy a cooking session with Monarch Café’s chef while staff prepare your appetizer, sides, and dessert. A signature beverage and wine will be served.

The cost to attend is $60.00 per person. Space is limited so please register as soon as possible. Visit eventbrite.com for additional information.

The Monarch Café at Northside Harvest Park offers moderately priced breakfast, lunch and lite bites, and offers cooking demonstrations and classes highlighting fresh produce from the Hub City Farmers’ Market and Urban Garden. Monarch’s Fresh Food Store also sells fresh produce from local and regional farmers, dairy, and meats.