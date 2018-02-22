Upstate SC National College Fair on March 15th

Greenville County Schools invites students and parents to visit the third annual Upstate South Carolina National College Fair on Thursday, March 15th, from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm at Furman University’s Timmons Arena.

The college fair is hosted by the National Association for College Admission Counseling (NACAC). The fair is free and open to the public.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet one-on-one with admission representatives from public and private colleges and universities, including some international institutions. Both two- and four-year schools will be featured. Gap year programs have also been invited to participate.

Participants will receive tips on how to navigate the college selection process and learn about admission requirements, financial aid, course offerings, and campus life.

For more information and free student registration, visit National College Fairs Website.