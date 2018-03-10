10th Annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event

Spring clean your sheds, garages, underneath your sinks, your closets, and basements, and bring any hazardous materials for safe and proper disposal to this waste collection event on March 24th.

Hosted by Recycle Spartanburg, this annual event accept paints, batteries, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, fertilizers, pesticides, flammable materials, corrosive materials, nearly anything coming from your home that is considered hazardous except radioactive items, medical waste, and a few other items you can view at Recycle Spartanburg’s website.

This is a ONE DAY ONLY annual event, so we hope to see you there! The event takes place from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 24th, at 366 N. Church St. Spartanburg, SC.

While you’re at it, plan to purchase a rain barrel from Goldmine Rain Barrels, and conserve water for your garden!

Please note, this event is for Spartanburg County residents only. No out-of-county individuals, nor business materials, will be accepted.