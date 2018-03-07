2018 Young Women in Art Juried Exhibition

The purpose of the Young Women in Art exhibition is to provide a venue to recognize exemplary art works of young women in high school.

The eighth juried Young Women in Art exhibition is hosted by the Milliken Art Gallery in the Milliken Fine Arts Building on the campus of Converse College. This exhibition focuses on 2-D and 3-D work produced by female high school students in grades 9-12 with the goal of helping students begin preparation for a major in art while still in high school.

Awards will be given out during the March 17th reception at 1:30 pm. The exhibition takes place now through Saturday, March 17th.

Please visit www.converse.edu for additional information.

The artwork shown above is by Tia Hrubala, Untitled, SC Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities, Marty Epp-Carter, teacher. It received the Best in Show Award for YWIA 2017.