A Spring #SeeSpartanburgRise Look at Downtown

If you were wondering whether all that downtown Spartanburg growth over the past several years had stalled out in 2018…. it hasn’t. Not at all.

With announcements coming with almost metronomic regularity these days, the problem lately is just keeping up with it all. Already this year has seen big openings like Level 10, The Silo at RJ Rockers, Blue Moon Specialty Foods, Bar 1884, and The Farmer’s Table on top of announcements like Le Spice, The Peddler, Monster Subs, and an incredible three-business concept at 127 W Main that includes a boutique bowling alley, a new restaurant concept, and an event space.

Is your head spinning yet? Good.

On this episode of the podcast, the City of Spartanburg podcast hosts are sitting down with Assistant City Manager, Chris Story, and Spartanburg Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Development Partnership Executive Vice President Jansen Tidmore to get the lowdown on where downtown Spartanburg is in spring 2018 and where we could possibly be heading from here. Listen below for more!

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.