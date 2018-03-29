Ballet Spartanburg Hosts So You Think You Can Dance Fundraiser

So You Think You Can Dance is a fundraiser for ten community organizations. Ten teams will dance on March 29th at the Chapman Cultural Center.

Ballet Spartanburg is offering two tickets levels this season. Regular show tickets are $25 a person. The show begins at 7:30 pm. The VIP ticket holders/sponsors $65 per person includes cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in the Montgomery Building at Chapman Cultural Center with the show following at 7:30.

The organizations dancing this year are: Boys & Girls Clubs of the Upstate, Charles Lea Center, City of Spartanburg Police, Project Hope Foundation, Sidewalk Hope, Spartanburg School District 1, Spartanburg School District 7, Spartanburg Parkinson’s and our last team to compete is a SURPRISE! Buy your tickets today for the only DANCE EVENT in Spartanburg in 2018.

Online voting for each team begins January 10th, 2018 at www.balletspartanburg.org.

For VIP seating please call the Chapman Cultural Center Box. Visit www.balletspartanburg.org for additional information.