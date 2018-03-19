Celebrate Upstate Photographers on March 24th

Union Street Coffee Bar is hosting a reception on March 24th for the five winners of the recent Hub City Visuals photography contest. This is an opportunity for the winners to display their work and meet you, their audience.

The recent contest was for photographers in Spartanburg, SC, and the five winners really captured the attention of Hub City Visuals. They’re excited to introduce you to these great artists.

The event takes place from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm at Union Street Coffee Bar. Keep an eye on the Hub City Visuals Instagram Page for the artist features prior to the event.

Come meet the winners, see with work and support your local photographers!