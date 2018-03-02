Central United Methodist Church to Open New Downtown Park

Spartanburg does partnerships as well as any city in the country. Our community stitches together the interests and energies of the public, private, and various nonprofit sectors in innovative ways that create the fabric of this wonderful place we call home.

On this episode of the podcast, the hosts are talking about another of those partnerships, with Central United Methodist ChurchPastor Tom Norrell and Lay Leader John Simmons about a new park slated to open behind the church.

Featuring a beautiful brick inlaid labyrinth and an amphitheater, the park will be open to the public and will provide a hugely important link between the church and downtown standard bearers like the Marriott, Chapman Cultural Center, George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics, as well as exciting newcomers that are on the way like the redeveloped Montgomery Building, the Gibb’s five-story mixed-use office development, and a planned 200-unit apartment development.

Want to listen to the City of Spartanburg podcast on your iOS device? Follow this link to subscribe through iTunes. Android user? Find it on the Google Play store here. Got Stitcher? Follow this link to listen. Podcast theme music provided by Spartanburg singer-songwriter, David Ezell.

(Article and podcast by the City of Spartanburg.)