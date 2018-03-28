City Council Approves First Reading of Animal Ordinance Changes

After a lengthy discussion and numerous comments from residents in attendance who wanted to see the City’s animal ordinance expanded, City Council voted 5-2 on a first reading to amend the ordinance.

The amendment includes standards for weather thresholds, tethering clarifications, and a clearer definition of adequate shelter. Council members Jerome Rice and Ruth Littlejohn voted against the changes.

Under the new rules, dog owners would be required to bring pets indoors when the temperature outside is 32 degrees or lower or during heat advisories and severe weather warnings. Tethering of dogs will also be restricted to two hours within a 12-hour period using only a cable and trolley system. Tethering a dog to a tree, post, or metal stake is not allowed. The definition for adequate shelter was also clarified under the changes, with things such as portable pet carries, wire crates, and metal barrels not being allowed. The animal ordinance changes will require a second reading for final approval. If approved, changes would go into effect in 90 days.

In other business, Council also unanimously approved a development agreement for the 25,000 square foot building at 127 W Main Street, formerly the location of Club Paparazzi. Developers have a $3.5 million plan to utilize the entire building, featuring three business concepts, a full service restaurant, an upscale event venue, and an eight lane boutique bowling alley. Under the agreement the City will provide a $100,000 grant to offset building renovation costs as well as a $300,000 zero-interest loan for the project. The City also committed to $25,000 in sidewalk and streetscape improvements along Broad Street as part of the project.

For more on Monday’s City Council meeting, see the full video and roundup of live tweets below.





(Article by City of Spartanburg.)