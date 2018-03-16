Converse College Presents Piano Mania on March 17th

Pianists (and Converse alumnae) Lisa Dillard and Erica Pauly present a spectacular concert of piano duets and duos, featuring works by Mozart, Borodin, Liszt, and Five Days from the Life of a Manic Depressive by Paul Schoenfield.

The performance is scheduled for March 17th at 7:00 pm at Converse College. Admission is free!

Lisa Dillard received her Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in piano performance from Converse College and enjoys many facets of music making, including teaching, performing and adjudicating.

Pianist Erica Pauly has performed extensively throughout the Carolinas and Georgia as soloist, chamber musician, orchestral pianist and collaborative pianist. Mrs. Pauly has worked professionally with many renowned conductors, performed with the Hendersonville Symphony Orchestra, the Brevard Music Center Orchestra, orchestras in Spartanburg and Greenville, and has earned a fine reputation as collaborative pianist, working on numerous concerts with area vocalists and instrumentalists and in many venues including the Spartanburg Repertory Company, ACDA conventions, master classes for John Wustman and NATS, and chamber concerts for the Lawson Series at Converse College.

Mrs. Pauly has been teaching piano since 1993, is a member of MTNA, NFMC, AGO, and is an acclaimed adjudicator. She has had many students over the years to win state MTNA accolades, NFMC Best Performers, Lawson Academy Scholarships, and other local competitions. Mrs. Pauly enjoys helping her students achieve basic musicianship skills as well as technical and artistic mastery, while enjoying their unique creativity and imagination in the process.

