Get Ready for Spring With Landscapers Supply’s Winter Service Event

Landscapers Supply stores in Easley, Greenville, and Simpsonville are holding a winter service event for lawnmowers now through March 31st.

Proper care will extend the life of your lawn mower and keep it running safely and smoothly all summer long. It can also lead decreased emissions and fuel consumption.

The service will cover the following:

– Clean or change air filter

– Change oil and filter

– Sharpen blades

– Lubricate and add fuel stabilizer

– Check deck level

– Check battery

– Check and adjust tire pressure

– Clean unit

The price is $70 for push mowers, $155 for residential grade units, and $175 for commercial grade units. Pick up and delivery is included in the price for individuals within ten miles of any of the three store locations.

If additional parts are required, a ten percent discount will also be available.

Visit landscapers-supply.com for additional information.